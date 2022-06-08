Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 34,586 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 34,586 shares during the period. American Eagle Outfitters comprises about 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.77% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $33,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 442,967 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $1,266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 198,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,628,470. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

