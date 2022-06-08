Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 83,605 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,562 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 83,605 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology makes up approximately 1.6% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.66% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $55,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 29.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 189,526 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 157.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 931.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 82,416 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 74,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.38.

Shares of SIMO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.91. 4,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,303. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.99. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

About Silicon Motion Technology (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.