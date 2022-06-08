Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,538 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.59% of Steven Madden worth $22,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

SHOO stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,651. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

