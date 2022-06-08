Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 27,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 60,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taoping in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.
Taoping Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAOP)
Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.
