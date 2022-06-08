Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 27,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 60,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taoping in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Taoping alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Taoping by 466.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taoping by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Taoping in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Taoping in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taoping Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.