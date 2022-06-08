Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Position Lessened by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 76,313 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Teledyne Technologies worth $28,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,030. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $374.03 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

