TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$130.00.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$102.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.79, for a total value of C$2,036,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at C$569,110,962.69. Also, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total value of C$30,123.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at C$223,010.61. Insiders sold a total of 75,300 shares of company stock worth $8,975,373 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TFII stock traded down C$4.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$102.23. 149,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,168. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$122.79. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$96.72 and a 52 week high of C$148.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 10.12%.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

