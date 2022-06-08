The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Worley from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

