The Growth for Good Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 8th (NASDAQ:GFGDU)

Growth for Good Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 8th. Growth for Good Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GFGDU stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $20,050,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $19,760,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $9,979,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $8,467,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,485,000.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

