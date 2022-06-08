The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.78. The stock had a trading volume of 74,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.03 and its 200 day moving average is $155.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $349.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.19.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

