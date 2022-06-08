The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,972.86 ($24.72).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEIR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,190 ($27.44) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($27.07) to GBX 1,945 ($24.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($30.95) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($24.81) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of The Weir Group stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,589 ($19.91). The stock had a trading volume of 465,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,558.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,663.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,381 ($17.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,936.50 ($24.27). The firm has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.06.

In other news, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($19.31), for a total value of £49,404.46 ($61,910.35). Also, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($19.85), for a total transaction of £48,945.60 ($61,335.34).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

