THORChain Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $953.72 million and $84.07 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00009507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 64.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00191075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00393412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029916 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

