Tidal Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.73 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $548,194.61 and $1.73 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,363.80 or 1.00021088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002012 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

