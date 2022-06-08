Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.89.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

TSCO traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.36. 14,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.92. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

