Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.48 or greater for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.48- EPS.
TSCO traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.22. 12,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.19 and its 200 day moving average is $217.92. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.84.
In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,350,000 after buying an additional 143,774 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4,090.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 59,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $5,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.