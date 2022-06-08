Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.48 or greater for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.48- EPS.

TSCO traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.22. 12,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.19 and its 200 day moving average is $217.92. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.84.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 563,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,350,000 after buying an additional 143,774 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4,090.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 59,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $5,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.