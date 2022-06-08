Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.31 Million

Brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) to announce $49.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.24 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $54.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $196.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.01 million to $206.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $307.76 million, with estimates ranging from $227.10 million to $527.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The business had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on TVTX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. 551,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

