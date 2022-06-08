Treat DAO (TREAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $45,484.00

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00166123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00426867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

