Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will post $460,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $800,000.00. Trevena reported sales of $180,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $3.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $6.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.40 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $14.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Trevena by 454.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Trevena by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,301 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,036,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.20.

About Trevena (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.