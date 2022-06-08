TRON (TRX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $824.51 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0810 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.52 billion and approximately $824.51 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000204 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001764 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000176 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,794,584,518 coins and its circulating supply is 92,794,586,792 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

