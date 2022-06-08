Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $161.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TPTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $74.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Turning Point Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

