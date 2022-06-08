Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.16.

Shares of TWLO traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.39. 1,891,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,427. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.55. Twilio has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.22.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $325,041.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,106.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,014. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

