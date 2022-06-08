Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Under Armour from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:UA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 93,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,539. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 31,038 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 43,863 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

