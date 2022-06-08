USDK Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.54 Million (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.61 million and approximately $16.54 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00233631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00428642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029926 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

