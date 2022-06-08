Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLOWY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Vallourec to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vallourec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Vallourec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of VLOWY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. 225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

