Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($35.48) to €32.50 ($34.95) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF remained flat at $$31.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.45. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $30.99 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

