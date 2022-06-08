Veil Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, Veil has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $434,779.62 and approximately $114.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,141.74 or 1.00032426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00028998 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00192282 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00082713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00114530 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00184455 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

