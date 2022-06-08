Vetri (VLD) Hits Market Cap of $4.07 Million

Vetri (VLD) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Vetri coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vetri has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vetri has traded up 84% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vetri

Vetri (VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

