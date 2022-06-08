Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NCV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 249,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,669. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 383.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,667 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

