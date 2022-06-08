Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Down 5.2%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.00. 2,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 602,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $392.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

