VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.40. 38,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 716,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.78.
In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $44,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,886,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,615.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,880,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,007,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,864.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in VIZIO by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VIZIO by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after buying an additional 89,989 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth about $44,352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in VIZIO by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 573,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $8,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
