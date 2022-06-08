VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.40. 38,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 716,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.78.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $44,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,886,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,615.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,880,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,007,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,864.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in VIZIO by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VIZIO by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after buying an additional 89,989 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth about $44,352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in VIZIO by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 573,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $8,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

