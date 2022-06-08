VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of VNRX opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. VolitionRx has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 148.44% and a negative net margin of 15,827.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.