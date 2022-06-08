VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives $63.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.20.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,162,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VSE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of VSE by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,295 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 7.2% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 243,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in VSE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $231.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.90 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VSE will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.
VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
