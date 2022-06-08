Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on WERN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.5% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WERN stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.71. 699,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

