Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $98.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CBRE Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $70.28. 2,546,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,956. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $129.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

