Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 293,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,945,000 shares.The stock last traded at $73.38 and had previously closed at $75.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,671 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 417,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,134,000 after purchasing an additional 103,683 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

