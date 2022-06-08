YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.86-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

YETI stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 718,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,491. YETI has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

