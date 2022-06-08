Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ERYTECH Pharma.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ( NASDAQ:ERYP Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ERYP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,130. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.