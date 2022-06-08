Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GitLab’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GitLab will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GitLab.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Shares of GTLB traded up $11.16 on Tuesday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,329,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $7,395,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $900,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth $43,500,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

