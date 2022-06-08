Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.32. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.41 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of HOMB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.37. 15,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 66,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

