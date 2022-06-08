Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) to report $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $2.75. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings per share of $2.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SITE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.88.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.09. 8,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $117.66 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.32.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

