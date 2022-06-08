Zacks: Analysts Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.19 Million

Analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) will report $237.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.08 million. Albany International reported sales of $234.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $938.42 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.57 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Albany International by 414.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Albany International by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the first quarter worth $185,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albany International stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.11. 1,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,812. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Albany International has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $93.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

