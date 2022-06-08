Zacks: Analysts Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.56 Million

Analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $69.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.57 million to $70.30 million. CalAmp posted sales of $79.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $299.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $306.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $299.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $68.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CalAmp by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CalAmp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 52.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,787. The stock has a market cap of $249.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.27. CalAmp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

