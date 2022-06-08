Zacks: Analysts Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

CRK stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,458. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

