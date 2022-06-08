Zacks: Analysts Expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). LiveVox posted earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LiveVox.
LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 90.78%. The business had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.91 million.
LVOX traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. 146,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,286. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. LiveVox has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. lifted its position in LiveVox by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 72,052,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LiveVox during the 4th quarter worth about $13,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LiveVox by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 439,076 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,055,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LiveVox Company Profile (Get Rating)
LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.
