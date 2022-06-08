Zacks: Analysts Expect The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. ONE Group Hospitality reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ONE Group Hospitality.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of STKS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $308.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Group Hospitality (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.