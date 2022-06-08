Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,177,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NMG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 58,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,079. The company has a market capitalization of $307.94 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

