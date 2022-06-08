Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $246.45 Million

Brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) to report $246.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.00 million and the highest is $254.00 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $257.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $990.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $967.20 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.90 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

