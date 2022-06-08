Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. United States Cellular posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on USM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

In other news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $97,310.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at $195,083.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,068 shares of company stock worth $832,126. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. CWM LLC raised its stake in United States Cellular by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USM traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. 2,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,858. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. United States Cellular has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $39.96.

About United States Cellular (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.