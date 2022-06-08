Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.60 and its 200 day moving average is $125.38. Paychex has a twelve month low of $101.73 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Paychex by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 96,738 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

