Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) will post $13.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.02 million and the lowest is $5.20 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $28.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $36.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $55.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.36 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $45.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%.

STRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $14,603,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 53.1% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 66.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after buying an additional 1,051,649 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 735,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,367. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $216.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

