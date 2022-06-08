Zacks: Brokerages Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $8.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $9.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

NYSE:WEC traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

